5 hurt in Siena hospital ceiling collapse (3)

Siena, November 2 - A laminate ceiling collapsed in a corridor in Siena hospital hurting five people Thursday, local sources said. The five, immediately treated, suffered grazes and other slight injuries, sources said. The injured are four people who do not belong to the hospital and a hospital/university staffer, police said. The five are set to be discharged from hospital soon, sources said. The hospital management has opened a probe "for preventive purposes", sources said. The part of the corridor where the collapse occurred has been sealed off. The cause of the collapse has not yet been established.