Italian creates anti-fog road laser system

Rome, November 2 - An Italian electronics experts has created a radar system that draws life-saving luminous corridors through fog. Campania native Domenico Gallo, 42, started thinking about the system after witnessing a fatal crash due to fog. He has recruited three other people to a start-up, LaserAid, which was set up last year. Fog kills 27,000 people on Europe's roads each year and causes accidents worth some 300 billion euros.