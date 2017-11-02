Tutor ready to cooperate - Cambridge University (2)

London
02/11/2017
London, November 2 - A Cambridge University spokesperson told ANSA Thursday that Giulio Regeni's former tutor, Maha Abdelrahman, "has repeatedly expressed her willingness to fully cooperate with the Italian prosecutors". The spokesperson added that the university does not intend "to respond to sensationalist insinuations that are of no help". He said the university had yet to receive a formal request for her to testify. In the meantime, the spokesperson said, it would be "wholly inappropriate for Dr Abdelrahman to speak to the media before giving evidence to the Italian authorities".
Le altre notizie
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
L'indagine di Casabona tra le "vite parallele"
di Francesco Musolino
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Auto contro un palo, morto mons. Ignazio Schinella
di Valerio Colaci
Tac urgente a 104 anni?
Aspetti un anno...
di Emanuele Rigano
Boccone “indigesto”, salvato in extremis
di Cristina Cortese
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online