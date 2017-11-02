Tutor ready to cooperate - Cambridge University (2)

London

Abdelrahman 'repeatedly expressed willingness

London, November 2 - A Cambridge University spokesperson told ANSA Thursday that Giulio Regeni's former tutor, Maha Abdelrahman, "has repeatedly expressed her willingness to fully cooperate with the Italian prosecutors". The spokesperson added that the university does not intend "to respond to sensationalist insinuations that are of no help". He said the university had yet to receive a formal request for her to testify. In the meantime, the spokesperson said, it would be "wholly inappropriate for Dr Abdelrahman to speak to the media before giving evidence to the Italian authorities".

