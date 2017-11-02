Rome

M5S member challenges premier-candidate primary (2)

Di Maio won easily after no other bigwigs stood

Rome, November 2 - A 5-Star Movement (M5S) member has presented a petition to a Rome court challenging the online primary through which the anti-establishment group selected Luigi Di Maio to be its premier candidate, sources said Thursday. The challenge was also presented in the name of 20 other M5S members. The challenge is related to an alleged breach of the M5S's 'non statute' regulations and the principle of equality among members. Lower House Deputy Speaker Di Maio was the only one of the M5S's political heavyweights to stand in the primary. There have been reports of divisions in the movement over the primary and Roberto Fico, a member of the so-called 'orthodox' uncompromising wing of the group, said that he did not consider Di Maio to be "the head of the general life of the movement". Italy is set to have a general election early next year and the M5S are vying with the ruling Democratic Party (PD) to be top party in the polls.

