Rome

Wiretapping reform curbs abuse, not use - Gentiloni (2)

Will prevent invasion of privacy - Orlando

Rome, November 2 - A wiretapping reform decree approved by cabinet Thursday does not curb the use of wiretaps but their abuse, Premier Paolo Gentiloni said. "We're not restricting the use of wiretaps but we're fighting their abuse, we know this tool is fundamental for investigations and in now ay do we want to restrict the possibility of using a tool fundamental for the judiciary in combatting the most serious crimes, " he said. Gentiloni stressed that "it is clear, however, that there have been frequent abuses over the past few years". He said the reform "lays down a more stringent use (of wiretaps) without undermining freedom of reporting," said Gentiloni. Justice Minister Andrea Orlando said the reform sets limits against revealing contents of wiretaps that are not "criminally relevant", after a string of controversial cases of invasion of privacy. "Wiretaps are not ordered to shed light on the personal sphere of individuals but to prosecute crimes," he said.

