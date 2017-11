Berlusconi-Salvini-Meloni dinner in Catania Thursday

Catania, November 2 - Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi, Northern League (LN) chief Matteo Salvini and Brothers of Italy (FdI) head Giorgia Meloni will have dinner together in Catania on Thursday, sources said. The leader of the the right/centre-right parties will meet after their respective separate commitments to support governor candidate Nello Musumeci in Sunday's regional elections in Sicily. On Wednesday ex-premier Berlusconi announced an "agreement" with Salvini and Meloni on a programme for government and its composition if a centre-right alliance wins next year's general election. But Salvini was cool on this, saying he was in Sicily to support Musumeci, not talk about national affairs. The FdI leader gave a similar reaction.