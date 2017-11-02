Three Favignana jailbreakers captured (4)

Rome, November 2 - Three convicts who had escaped from a prison on the Aegadian island of Favignana have been captured, sources said on Thursday. The trio were still on the island off Sicily. They were nabbed thanks to a joint operation by the penitentiary police and the Carabinieri police. The fugitives were trying to flee the island by stealing a dinghy. Caught off guard in the area of the port, one of the three got away by jumping to the sea. But officers were able to track him down, following the prints left by his wet clothes. The trio escaped from the maximum-security jail on Saturday night by sawing through the cell bars and climbing over the outer wall with the help of bed sheets. "Investigations are continuing" into the jail break, Trapani Chief Prosecutor Alfredo Morvillo told a press conference. "Without any preconceptions we are working to understand what happened inside Favignana jail". "We are verifying whether there may have been culpable or involuntary responsibilities" on the part of prison guards, Morvillo said. Police said at the press conference that the bedsheets may have been used as a "ruse to deflect attention". They said they were too short for the men to have climbed down on. They would have had to jump down a further three metres (nine feet) if they had used them, police said. Police also doubt whether the men got onto the prison's external walls. The walls were too high to climb up, police said. Police are looking into whether the three jail breakers may have used one of the island's many disused holiday villas to hide in this week. Prison union SAPPE said the police operation was "brilliant" but added: "this grave episode must be the opportunity to really rethink the precarious state of security in Italian prisons".