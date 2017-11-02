Pope visits US cemetery at Nettuno, then Ardeatine Caves (2)

Vatican City, November 2 - Pope Francis visited the US cemetery in Nettuno south of Rome and then the Ardeatine Caves on Rome's southern outskirts on Thursday, All Souls Day. Almost 8,000 US soldiers killed in the Sicily, Salerno and Anzio landings are buried at Nettuno, as well as American Red Cross nurses killed during the Italian campaign. The Ardeatine Caves are the site of Rome's worst WWII German atrocity, the March 24, 1944 reprisal killings of 335 Italian men and boys after a partisan attack that killed 33 South Tyrolean SS military police in central Rome. At Nettuno the pope visited the tombs including an unknown soldier, an Italo-American and a Jew before saying Mass. He was greeted by the cemetery's director Melanie Resto and the mayors of Nettuno and Anzio, respectively Angelo Casto and Luciano Bruschini.