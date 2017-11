Rugby: Italy to open 2019 RWC campaign against African side

Rome, November 2 - Italy's first match at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan will be against an African qualifier at the Hanazono Stadium on September 22, organizers said Thursday. The Azzurri are in a tough group, Pool B, which also features world champions New Zealand and South Africa. Italy will face another qualifier on September 26 at Fukuoka, before taking on the Springboks on October 4 in Shizuoka and the All Blacks on October 12 in Toyota.