Drug pusher nabbed at wife-swapping session

Monza, November 2 - A 28-year-old Moroccan alleged drug pusher was arrested at Limbiate near Monza at a wife-swapping session he had set up in a local hotel with his wife, two co-nationals and their wives, police said Thursday. The man managed to escape last summer when police arrested his 38-year-old Italian partner and a 22-year-old Moroccan man in a supermarket car park near Monza, police said.