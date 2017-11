Soccer: Ghoulam out with ACL tear

Naples, November 2 - Napoli's Algeria left-back Faouzi Ghoulam tore his right ACL in last night's 4-2 Champions League defeat to Manchester City in Naples and is set for a long break, the Serie A leaders said Thursday. "Faouzi Ghoulam underwent tests this morning in Villa Stuart, Rome that confirmed a complete rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament on his right knee," Napoli said on their website. "The defender will return for an operation tomorrow," they said. Ghoulam went off with Napoli leading and his departure was said to have diminished the Italian side's defensive capabilities, especially in the air where they conceded two key goals.