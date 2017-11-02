Palermo

Gynaecologist arrested for alleged sexual violence (2)

28-year-old Tunisian woman allegedly attacked twice

Gynaecologist arrested for alleged sexual violence (2)

Palermo, November 2 - Police in Palermo on Thursday arrested a 65-year-old gynaecologist over allegations of sexual violence on a patient. The woman, a 28-year-old Tunisian, said she was attacked twice - once at the doctor's study and a second time at the Villa Sofia-Cervello hospital. The suspect, Biagio Adile, is the head of the hospital's urinology-gynaecology unit. During the victim's testimony session, held with a psychologist and an Arab translator, she said she had suffered from serious gynaecological problems that led her to undergo 13 operations in Tunisia, without solving them. This is why she went to the arrested man, she said. The first attack happened in December 2016, she said. After that, she took her cellphone with her to film the second episode of abuse in the hospital, where the alleged attacker said a friend of his would give her a free scan.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Auto contro un palo, morto mons. Ignazio Schinella

Auto contro un palo, morto mons. Ignazio Schinella

di Valerio Colaci

Tentata rapina al Simply, due arresti

Tentata rapina al Simply, due arresti

Pestato e accoltellato sotto casa Aggressori filmati dalle telecamere

Pestato e accoltellato sotto casa
Aggressori filmati dalle telecamere

di Luigi Abbramo

Tac urgente a 104 anni? Aspetti un anno...

Tac urgente a 104 anni?
Aspetti un anno...

di Emanuele Rigano

Boccone “indigesto”, salvato in extremis

Boccone “indigesto”, salvato in extremis

di Cristina Cortese

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33