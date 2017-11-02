Gynaecologist arrested for alleged sexual violence (2)

Palermo, November 2 - Police in Palermo on Thursday arrested a 65-year-old gynaecologist over allegations of sexual violence on a patient. The woman, a 28-year-old Tunisian, said she was attacked twice - once at the doctor's study and a second time at the Villa Sofia-Cervello hospital. The suspect, Biagio Adile, is the head of the hospital's urinology-gynaecology unit. During the victim's testimony session, held with a psychologist and an Arab translator, she said she had suffered from serious gynaecological problems that led her to undergo 13 operations in Tunisia, without solving them. This is why she went to the arrested man, she said. The first attack happened in December 2016, she said. After that, she took her cellphone with her to film the second episode of abuse in the hospital, where the alleged attacker said a friend of his would give her a free scan.