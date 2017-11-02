Sicily candidate expelled from M5S

Catania, November 2 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) on Thursday said it has expelled one of its candidates in regional elections in Sicily, Gionata Ciappina, 43, for omitting to tell the movement that he was sentenced to two months in jail as a Carabiniere in 2015. The M5S candidate for Sicily governor in the regional election scheduled Sunday, Giancarlo Cancelleri, said in a Facebook post that the movement was unaware that its candidate had been convicted for abandoning his post during a nighttime patrol while he was serving as a Carabinieri officer. He said the minor conviction did not mean Ciappina had a criminal record and that he had failed to mention the case. "Ciappina lied to us and he is out of the Five-Star movement", said Cancelleri. He added that the movement, which prides itself on being unscathed by graft and scandal, "is not compromising even on a light two-month sentence issued by a military tribunal", Cancelleri said. photo: M5S leader Luigi Di Maio