Turin

Ferrari reports record third quarter results (2)

On track for adjusted EBITDA of one billion euros for 2017

Ferrari reports record third quarter results

Turin, November 2 - Ferrari reported "record" financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, saying it was on course for adjusted EBITDA of one billion euros for 2017. It had expected adjusted EBITDA of over 950 million euros. The iconic Italian carmaker said adjusted net profit was up 24% to 141 million euros in the quarter, with adjusted EBITDA of 266 million euros, with a margin at 31.8% (30.4% without FX hedges). Net revenues grew to 836 million euros, up 6.7% (+9.3% at constant currencies), while total shipments reached 2,046 units, up 68 units. Ferrari said that it has raised its outlook for 2017 on the basis of the results. It expects 8,400 shipments, including supercars, net revenues of over 3.4 billion euros (up from over 3.3 billion), adjusted EBITDA of around one billion (up from over 950 million), and net industrial debt of under 500 million euros (down from around Euro 500 million).

