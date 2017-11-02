Italian petition to question Regeni's Cambridge tutor-report

Rome, November 2 - Rome prosecutors sent a formal petition to the British authorities on October 9 to be able to question Giulio Regeni's Cambridge University tutor, Professor Maha Mahfouz Abdel Rahman, La Repubblica reported on Thursday. The Rome-based daily reported that the prosecutors also want to acquire the professor's mobile and fixed-line phone records from between January 2015 and February 28 2016 to reconstruct her network of relations. The move regards alleged ambiguity and omissions by the woman in relation to the probe into the torture and murder of the 28-year-old Italian post-graduate student in Egypt early last year, La Repubblica wrote in an article entitled 'The Lies of Cambridge'. It also reportedly relates to unease expressed by Regeni in two Skype conversations with his mother Paola. Rome prosecutors want clarification on several aspects of the case, the newspaper said. These regard how the subject of Regeni's research on street traders was chosen, the selection of his tutor in Egypt, the research method used, who decided what questions to ask the traders and whether Regeni gave the results of his research to Professor Abdel Rahman during a meeting in Cairo on January 7, 2016.