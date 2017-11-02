BoI discovered Veneto banks crisis - Barbagallo (2)

Rome
02/11/2017
Rome, November 2 - Bank of Italy oversight chief Carmelo Barbagallo told a parliamentary commission on the banks crisis on Thursday that inadequate management, not poor surveillance, was blame for the failure of Veneto Banca and Banca Popolare di Vicenza. "It was the oversight of the Bank of Italy that revealed the critical state the two banks were in, despite the lack of investigative powers" Barbagallo told a hearing. "The managers repeatedly hid important information from the oversight organ and deliberated disobeyed its requests. "The critical situation of the two banks was down to the inadequacy of their governance and the self referentiality of the management". He said the troubles were "triggered" by the recession and loans given out too easily and in cases of conflict of interest.
