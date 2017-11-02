Pneumonia kills two children every minute- Save the Children

Rome, November 2 - Pneumonia kills two young children every minute, Save the Children said in a report on Thursday. The NGO said in almost one million children die each year from pneumonia even though it can be treated with antibiotics costing as little as 30 pence in a report entitled Fighting for Breath, to mark the launch of its global effort against pneumonia. The report shows that pneumonia, 'the forgotten child killer', is responsible for the deaths of more children under five than any other disease. It kills two children in this age group every minute-more than malaria, diarrhoea and measles combined. More than 80% of the victims are children under two years old, many with immune systems weakened by malnutrition or insufficient breastfeeding and unable to fight the infection. Infants are at their most vulnerable in the first weeks of life. Save the Children is calling for a summit of world leaders to galvanise action and cut the toll from pneumonia. It wants cheaper vaccines to prevent pneumonia and more investment in immunisation; governments to adopt pneumonia action plans that provide universal access to health workers trained to diagnose accurately and early; governments and aid donors to ensure that life-saving antibiotics are available; public-private partnerships to expand provision of the oxygen needed to help children struggling to breathe. "This is a disease that leaves desperately vulnerable children fighting for breath and their parents coping with anxiety and, all too often, the grief and trauma that come with loss," said Kevin Watkins, chief executive of Save the Children UK and lead author of the report. "It is indefensible that we allow so many young lives to be destroyed by a disease we have the knowledge and resources to defeat".