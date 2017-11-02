Knox says 'misses' Meredith 10 years after murder

Rome, November 2 - Amanda Knox has said she still misses Meredith Kercher, 10 years after her former flatmate and British exchange student was murdered in the central Italian city of Perugia. "Ten years ago tonight, my friend was raped and murdered by a burglar when she was home alone in the apartment we shared while studying abroad in Perugia, Italy," Knox wrote in a piece published by WestsideSeattle.com on Wednesday. "I hate it that my memories of her are buried beneath the years of suffering Raffaele and I endured in the wake of her murder. And it's depressing to know that mourning her comes at the price of being criticized for anything I say or don't say today. But most depressing of all is that Meredith isn't here, when she deserves to be. She is painfully missed by everyone who loved her. I miss her, and I'm grateful for the memories of our time together". The 30-year-old American was accused of murdering British exchange student Kercher together with her then boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito in Perugia on November 1, 2007. The pair were arrested five days later and convicted by a court of first instance, but this conviction was subsequently overturned. The appeal sentence was then thrown out by the Court of Cassation, Italy's supreme court, which ordered a new trial on appeal leading to their re-conviction in 2014. Knox and Sollecito were eventually acquitted definitively by the supreme court the following year. An Ivorian, Rudy Guede, was convicted of the murder in a separate fast-track trial and is serving a 16-year sentence.