Berlusconi-Salvini-Meloni dinner in Catania Thursday

Catania, November 2 - Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi, Northern League (Ln) chief Matteo Salvini and Brothers of Italy (FdI) head Giorgia Meloni will have dinner together in Catania on Thursday, sources said. The leader of the the right/centre-right parties will meet after their respective commitments to support Governor candidate Nello Musumeci in Sunday's regional elections in Sicily.