Rome

Soccer: Napoli on brink on Champions L., Roma almost through

Juventus well place after 1-1 draw at Sporting

Soccer: Napoli on brink on Champions L., Roma almost through

Rome, November 2 - Napoli are on the brink of exiting the Champions League at the group stage after Wednesday's 4-2 home defeat to Manchester City, while AS Roma are close to qualifying for the knockout stage thanks to Tuesday's 3-0 threshing of Chelsea in the Italian capital. Napoli are third in Group F with three points from four games, nine behind already-qualified City and six adrift of second-placed Shakhtar Donetsk. Roma lead Group C with eight points after two superb goals by Stephan El Shaarawy helped them to a memorable victory over the London giants. Chelsea are second with seven points while Atletico Madrid are third with three. Juventus are also well positioned after Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Sporting in Lisbon. The Italian champions are second in Group D with seven points, three behind leaders Barcelona and three ahead of third-placed Sporting.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Tentata rapina al Simply, due arresti

Tentata rapina al Simply, due arresti

Tac urgente a 104 anni? Aspetti un anno...

Tac urgente a 104 anni?
Aspetti un anno...

di Emanuele Rigano

Pestato e accoltellato sotto casa Aggressori filmati dalle telecamere

Pestato e accoltellato sotto casa
Aggressori filmati dalle telecamere

di Luigi Abbramo

Boccone “indigesto”, salvato in extremis

Boccone “indigesto”, salvato in extremis

di Cristina Cortese

Arrestato per droga titolare locale notturno

Arrestato per droga titolare locale notturno

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33