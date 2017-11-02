Soccer: Napoli on brink on Champions L., Roma almost through

Rome, November 2 - Napoli are on the brink of exiting the Champions League at the group stage after Wednesday's 4-2 home defeat to Manchester City, while AS Roma are close to qualifying for the knockout stage thanks to Tuesday's 3-0 threshing of Chelsea in the Italian capital. Napoli are third in Group F with three points from four games, nine behind already-qualified City and six adrift of second-placed Shakhtar Donetsk. Roma lead Group C with eight points after two superb goals by Stephan El Shaarawy helped them to a memorable victory over the London giants. Chelsea are second with seven points while Atletico Madrid are third with three. Juventus are also well positioned after Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Sporting in Lisbon. The Italian champions are second in Group D with seven points, three behind leaders Barcelona and three ahead of third-placed Sporting.