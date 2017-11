Gynaecologist arrested for alleged sexual violence

Palermo, November 2 - Police in Palermo on Thursday arrested a 65-year-old gynaecologist over allegations of sexual violence on a patient. The woman, a 28-year-old Tunisian, said he was attacked twice - once at the doctor's study and a second time at the Villa Sofia-Cervello hospital. The suspect, Biagio Adile, is the head of the hospital's urinology-gynaecology unit.