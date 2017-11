Three Favignana jailbreakers captured (2)

Rome, November 2 - Three convicts who had escaped from a prison on the Aegadian island of Favignana have been captured, sources said on Thursday. The trio were still on the island off Sicily. They were nabbed thanks to a joint operation by the penitentiary police and the Carabinieri police. The fugitives were trying to flee the island by stealing a dinghy. Caught off guard in the area of the port, one of the three got away by jumping to the sea. But officers were able to track him down, following the prints left by his wet clothes. The trio escaped from the maximum-security jail on Saturday night by sawing through the cell bars and climbing over the outer wall with the help of bed sheets.