Gabanelli quits RAI - sources (2)

Rome, October 31 - Investigative reporter Milena Gabanelli has sent a letter of resignation effective November 15 to State broadcaster RAI, ANSA sources said Tuesday. The 63-year-old former author and anchor of pioneering show Report has refused management's offer of becoming joint head of RAI News to develop the Web portal and a return to Report, sources said. RAI voiced "regret" at Gabanelli's decision. It said, among other things, that she had "made Report famous". Director-General Mario Orfei said he was "sad and amazed" at Gabanelli's decision. He said that in the five months in his job he had tried "every solution" to convince Gabanelli to stay after she first threatened to quit when the RAI board in May nixed an editorial plan presented by then DG Antonio campo Dall'Orto.