Spread closes 2 down on 145

Rome
31/10/2017
Rome, October 31 - The spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields, a gauge of Italy's borrowing costs and of market confidence in the Italian economy, closed two points down on 145 points Tuesday, with the yield down 0.02% to 1.81%. The lower the spread is, the better it is for the Italian economy and debt-servicing costs. The spread rose above 200 points earlier this year on EU populist fears.
