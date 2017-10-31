Rome

Gabanelli quits RAI - sources

Refuses offer to return to Report

Rome, October 31 - Investigative reporter Milena Gabanelli has sent a letter of resignation effective November 15 to State broadcaster RAI, ANSA sources said Tuesday. The 63-year-old former author and anchor of pioneering show Report has refused management's offer of becoming joint head of RAI News to develop the Web portal and a return to Report, sources said.

