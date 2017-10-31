Fornero reform has 'serious defects' - Poletti (2)

Rome, October 31 - A 2011 pension reform named after then labour minister Elsa Fornero has "serious defects", Labour Minister Giuliano Poletti said Tuesday. Poletti said "serious discussion" was needed on the type and number of heavy manual jobs that should be exempted from the reform's raising of the pension age to 67 by 2019. "The intervention that was achieved with the Fornero reform in my view had very serious defects: those left without a pension or job, the 'exiled ones', the sharp jump in age, without finding a point of equilibrium. and not foreseeing a diversified treatment on the basis of the (type of) job, Poletti said on prime-time TV chat show Porta a Porta. He said the Fornero law "did not represent a good solution, so much so that we are correcting it". As for a list of heavy jobs to be listed for earlier retirement, Poletti said "we need a serious discussion on a scientific basis".