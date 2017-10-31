Milan

'Die is cast', Eataly to float within 18 mths - Guerra (2)

'Die is cast', Eataly to float within 18 mths - Guerra (2)

Milan, October 31 - "The die is cast" and Eataly will be floated on the Milan bourse within 18 months, Executive President Andrea Guerra told ANSA Tuesday. "In today's board meeting we formally re-decided what we said and what we have been working on for some time, that is the decision to open Eataly's capital to third parties by a bourse flotation," Guerra said. He said "we will try to start a process that will take us onto the bourse in the next 12-18 months, and in any case to open the capital to third parties." Guerra said the bourse was "the main method".

