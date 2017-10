Milan named UNESCO creative city for literature (2)

Milan, October 31 - Milan was named Tuesday a UNESCO creative city for literature, joining a circuit that includes Dublin, Edinburgh, Barcelona, Prague and Baghdad. Milan is the sixth Italian city to become part of the international creative cities after Rome (for cinema), Fabriano (for crafts), Turin (design), Bologna (music) and Parma (gastronomy). As a centre of publishing and literature "Milan is starting to get the international recognition it deserves," Culture Councillor Filippo Del Corno told ANSA.