M5S appeals Rosatellum at Constitutional Court (4)

Rome, October 31 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) on Tuesday presented an appeal to the Constitutional Court against the Rosatellum electoral law which was approved by parliament last week. The petition was filed by the M5S whips in both houses of parliament. "This is a gesture consistent with what we announced in the last few weeks," the whips said in a statement. They said "we will try everything to stop a law that breaches Constitutional principles and does not respect the will of the voters," they said. The M5S says the law, which encourages parties to form coalitions, is designed to stop it winning a general election expected in March. The M5S does not run with other parties. The anti-establishment movement founded by comedian Beppe Grillo and led by Lower House Deputy Speaker Luigi Di Maio has accused the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and former premier Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia party of "electoral fraud" in passing the law. The Rosatellum was also backed by the anti-euro, anti-immigrant Northern League. The Rosatellum , nicknamed after PD Lower House whip Ettore Rosato, will harmonise the present differing laws for the House and the Senate. It will introduce a system that is two-thirds proportional representation and one-third first-past-the-post, aimed at favouring the emergence of a winner. There would be a 3% entry bar for parties and a 10% one for coalitions. There are fears the next general election could be inconclusive, even with the new law that ups the pressure on parties to team up. PD leader Matteo Renzi has said that the centre-left group is aiming to reach the 40% threshold at next year's general election so a grand coalition with Berlusconi is not necessary to govern. Among the other charges against the law is that it does not allow voters to pick their MPs, the majority of whom will be chosen by party leaders. photo: M5S leader Di Maio