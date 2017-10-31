AstroPaolo dons Spiderman costume for Halloween

Rome, October 31 - Italy celebrated Halloween in space too Tuesday as astronaut Paolo Nespoli aka AstroPaolo donned a Spiderman costume and posed for photos with a bat, Wolverine and some Minions. "Now I can really walk on the ceiling it's time for me to really become Spiderman. Happy Halloween," said Nespoli, 60, who recently set a time record for an Italian in space, on board the International Space Station. Sales of pumpkins in Italy have tripled ahead of Halloween, farmers' association Coldiretti said Tuesday. "This is confirmation of the attention being paid to the feast that came from North America," it said.