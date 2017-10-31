AstroPaolo dons Spiderman costume for Halloween

Rome
31/10/2017
Rome, October 31 - Italy celebrated Halloween in space too Tuesday as astronaut Paolo Nespoli aka AstroPaolo donned a Spiderman costume and posed for photos with a bat, Wolverine and some Minions. "Now I can really walk on the ceiling it's time for me to really become Spiderman. Happy Halloween," said Nespoli, 60, who recently set a time record for an Italian in space, on board the International Space Station. Sales of pumpkins in Italy have tripled ahead of Halloween, farmers' association Coldiretti said Tuesday. "This is confirmation of the attention being paid to the feast that came from North America," it said.
Le altre notizie
L'indagine di Casabona tra le "vite parallele"
di Francesco Musolino
L’esercito dei giovani coltivatori
di Vinicio Leonetti
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online