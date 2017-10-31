Clockwork injustice - Micciché on Berlusconi bombing probe

Palermo, October 31 - Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) party's commissioner in Sicily, Gianfranco Micciché, said Tuesday the opening of a fresh probe into 1993 bombings that killed 10 and damaged art and religious sites in Rome, Milan and Florence involving the three-time ex-premier and media mogul was "an example of "Clockwork Injustice" ahead of Sunday's Sicilian elections. "Just a few days before a very important electoral date for Italy, a new episode of Clockwork Injustice comes," said Micciché. "Perfect, almost suspicious timing". "Cheer up, (sir), today at your arrival in Palermo you will find those who you really love you, you will find your very Forza Italia-loving Sicily". "Welcome back (sir)".