Lecco

Imam deported on terror charges

Near Lecco

Imam deported on terror charges (2)

Lecco, October 31 - A travelling imam from Kosovo, Idriz Idrizovic, was deported form northern Italy on terror charges Tuesday. Idrizovic, 39, was taken from his home at Olgiate Molgora near Lecco to Milan on the orders of Interior Minister Marco Minniti. It was not known what would become of his wife and five children. Idrizovic was expelled after being linked to preachers, who have already been arrested, who backed "explicitly fundamentalist and ultra-radical" positions, sources said. He was found to have preached on a Kosovo-based radio station. Last July German authorities barred him from entering the country.

