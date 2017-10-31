Woman found dead with gunshot wound to head (2)

Caserta

Near Caserta

Caserta, October 31 - A 38-year-old Montenegrin woman who went missing in Naples 10 days ago, Juliya Jaksic, was found dead at Cervino near Caserta with a gunshot to the head on Tuesday. Jaksic was killed by a shot that hit her in the mouth and came out of the back of her head, forensic experts said. Police are seeking a Moroccan man who rented the flat in Cervino where she was found. Friends told police he had fled to Morocco. He has removed his Facebook profile. Jaksic had a son by her ex-husband. Her ex reported her missing.

