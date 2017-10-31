Milan

MPS share buying starts after bond conversion (2)

Will end Nov 20

MPS share buying starts after bond conversion (2)

Milan, October 31 - The Italian State on Tuesday started buying up shares of former junior-bond holders in Monte dei Paschi di Siena after they were converted as part of the precautionary recapitalisation of the troubled Tuscan lender. The share purchase will end at 16:30 on November 20. The State will buy pay former bondholders 8.65 euros a share, against the 4.672 euros at which the shares closed on the Milan bourse Monday. If all the shares are bought, the State will boost its stake in MPS from 52.2% to 71%. In exchange for their shares, the former junior-bond holders will receive senior bonds. That swap will take place on November 24. The precautionary recapitalisation of MPS, Italy's third-biggest and the world's oldest bank, became necessary after it came last in a European Central Bank stress test because of its high ratio of non-performing loans (NPLs).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sulle tracce di Maria Chindamo

Sulle tracce di Maria Chindamo

di Pino Brosio

Bancarotta fraudolenta nel settore editoria, 4 misure cautelari

Bancarotta fraudolenta, arrestato il giornalista Enzo Basso

Bancarotta e falso in bilancio, ai domiciliari giornalista-editore

Bancarotta e falso in bilancio, ai domiciliari giornalista-editore

Trattore si ribalta e travolge conducente, morto 53enne

Trattore si ribalta e travolge conducente, morto 53enne

10eLotto, vinti 50.000

10eLotto, vinti 50.000

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33