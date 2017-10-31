MPS share buying starts after bond conversion (2)

Milan, October 31 - The Italian State on Tuesday started buying up shares of former junior-bond holders in Monte dei Paschi di Siena after they were converted as part of the precautionary recapitalisation of the troubled Tuscan lender. The share purchase will end at 16:30 on November 20. The State will buy pay former bondholders 8.65 euros a share, against the 4.672 euros at which the shares closed on the Milan bourse Monday. If all the shares are bought, the State will boost its stake in MPS from 52.2% to 71%. In exchange for their shares, the former junior-bond holders will receive senior bonds. That swap will take place on November 24. The precautionary recapitalisation of MPS, Italy's third-biggest and the world's oldest bank, became necessary after it came last in a European Central Bank stress test because of its high ratio of non-performing loans (NPLs).