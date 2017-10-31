ILVA confirms commitment to 10,000 hires - Calenda (2)

Rome, October 31 - Steel group ILVA has confirmed commitments to hiring 10,000 workers at current pay rates and so talks with new owners Arcelor Mittal can restart, Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said Tuesday. "Talks will try to reduce redundancies" at the main plant at Taranto in Puglia and other smaller ones dotted across Italy, he said. The next dates are November 9 for talks on the industrial plan and November 14 for the environmental one, he said. There will be institutional talks with local agencies in the five regions where ILVA plants are based, Calenda said. Arcelor Mittal said it had confirmed its commitments to "employ at least 10,000 staff". The vast majority of the hires will be at Taranto, where the plant was shut for a clean-up after being linked to high cancer rates. It is currently being run by government-appointed commissioners. Unions at ILVA have struck against the redundancies.