WFP warns of humanitarian disaster in DRC's Kasai region

Rome, October 31 - The head of the Nations World Food Programme has warned that has warned that a humanitarian catastrophe is looming in the conflict-ravaged south-central Greater Kasai region of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The Rome-based UN agency says some 3.2 million people in the region are severely food insecure, struggling to feed themselves and in need of assistance. "As many as 250,000 children could starve in Kasai in the next few months unless enough nutritious food reaches them quickly," WFP Executive Director David Beasley said Monday as he wrapped up a four-day mission to the central African country. "We need access to those children, and we need money - urgently". Kasai's traditionally high rates of malnutrition were pushed higher following the eruption last year of inter-ethnic violence characterised by large-scale killing, the wholesale destruction of villages and crops, and the targeting of hospitals, clinics and schools, the WFP says. The region now accounts for more than 40% of the DRC's 7.7 million severely food insecure. WFP is ramping up emergency assistance there, planning to reach 500,000 of the most vulnerable by end-December, and many more early next year. Dozens more staff are being deployed, an additional 80 off-road trucks are being brought in to deliver food to remote areas, and the WFP-run United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS), presently flying aid supplies and aid workers to seven locations in the region, is being expanded. But WFP's emergency operation, launched in August, has so far been financed by internal borrowings, and only 1% of the US$135 million required through mid-2018 has been secured from the international community.