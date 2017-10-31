Soccer: 2 Roma ultras stopped for beating up Chelsea fans (2)

Rome
31/10/2017
Rome, October 31 - Italian police on Tuesday arrested two AS Roma ultras on suspicion of beating up a number of Chelsea fans in a pub near the Colosseum Monday night. The ultras belong to the 'Fedayn' group, sources said. The attackers fled when police arrived at the scene. Police said no one was injured. Roma play group leaders Chelsea in the Champions League tonight.
