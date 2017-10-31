Aste Bolaffi hosts 20th century art auction on November 7

Turin, October 31 - Giorgio De Chirico's silver-bronze sculpture "Il Grande Trovatore, 1973" is one of the most important works to feature in a stunning 20th Century Art Auction organized by Aste Bolaffi on November 7 in Turin. The piece has an estimated value of 40,000-50,000 euros. The auction will be preceded by an exhibition open to the public which will open Friday, November 3, during Turin's art week. The catalogue includes 275 lots selected from prestigious private collections for a combined total starting price of 1.2 million euros. Lots range from posters by Alphons Mucha and Leonetto Cappiello to paintings by Umberto Boccioni, Maurice Utrillo, Fernand Léger, Filippo De Pisis, Sonia Delaunay and Massimo Campigli. The enamel on canvas "Rosso, 1965" by Agostino Bonalumi exemplifies the codification of a completely modern creative method developed between the Sixties and the Seventies (estimate 125,000-150,000 euros). A section of the auction is dedicated to design. It features a selection of objects by Gio Ponti, such as "Tavolino Negativo-Positivo" produced by Fontana Arte, which comes from his apartment in Milan and which was also exhibited at the Triennale in Milan in 2014 (3,000-5,000 euros), as well as the iconic "Mamma bottiglia" produced by Domenico Minganti, a rare example of the series of "living bottles" inspired by Giorgio Morandi's work (estimate 5,000-8,000 euros). The catalogue includes some carefully selected pieces of 21st century art, such as the piece by Colombian artist Oscar Murillo, "Middle-age-white" (2012), in mixed technique on canvas, the top lot of the sale (estimate 140,000-160,000 euros). Last but not least, a tribute to the city of Turin and to one of its most prominent artists, Carol Rama, with "Composizione CN3" (estimate 50,000-70,000 euros) and "La Mucca Pazza" of 1998, a symbol of the return to what marked a turning point in the Seventies: the use of air chambers and seals in the same way as painting on monochrome canvases (estimate 20,000-30,000 euros). "The prestige of the selected paintings confirms how the 20th Century Art Department has been consolidated in just over a year," said Filippo Bolaffi, Aste Bolaffi Spa CEO. "With this catalogue our auction house is able to satisfy every type of art collector thanks to the wide range of works offered. "From masterpieces and iconic design objects to multiples from international artists, everyone can bring home a piece of twentieth-century history".