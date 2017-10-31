AP says difficult to vote for budget

Rome, October 31 - The parliamentary whips of the small centrist Popular Alternative (AP) group, a junior partner in the ruling coalition, said Tuesday that they would have trouble voting for the government's 2018 budget bill. "It is difficult to vote for a budget like this," said Maurizio Lupi and Laura Bianconi, AP's Senate and Lower House whips. "Everyone says they defend the family and they are worried about falling birth rates. But when it comes to deeds, they mistreat the family and cancel the few measures to favour it". Earlier on Tuesday Premier Paolo Gentiloni said that he was confident the government had the necessary support in parliament to get the 2018 budget bill approved. "It's an important passage," Gentiloni said. "We have a well-balanced budget law with the limits that we are aware of, but one which does not weigh on families and businesses and goes in the right direction. "It develops the economy without creating difficulties and I am convinced that this perception is shared by parliament. "The numbers (of lawmakers supporting it) are necessary and they will be there".