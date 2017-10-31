Piedmont earmarks 42 mn for wildfire recovery (2)

Turin

For reforestation, cleaning streams

Turin, October 31 - Piedmont has earmarked around 42 million euros to help its woodland and brush recover from this week's rampant wildfires, Governor Sergio Chiamparino said Tuesday. "As well as the 40 million euros already earmarked to combat hydrogeological problems, we still have 82 million in the cohesion funds," he said. "Of these, 42 million could be used for a programme of reforestation and cleaning up streams".

