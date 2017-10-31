Wildfire primers found in Val di Susa (2)

Turin, October 31 - Carabinieri said Tuesday they had found primers for starting wildfires in the Val di Susa north of Turin. "The way these fires have developed, everything points to arson, "Carabinieri General Antonio Ricciardi said. "We found primers that did not go off and we are working to find those responsible for the fires". Much of northern Piedmont's woodland has gone up in smoke in the last few days and wildfires have also ravaged nearby Lombardy.