Sometimes fall asleep when I pray - pope

Rome, October 31 - Pope Francis said Tuesday he sometimes falls asleep while he is praying. "When I go to pray sometimes I fall asleep. Saint Thérèse of Lisieux did it too. She used to say that the Lord, God, the Father likes it when you fall asleep," Francis told the young chaplain of Padua prison, Father Marco Pozza, on the latter's show on TV2000, which goes out tomorrow, All Saints' Day.