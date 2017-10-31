Economy improving but no smugness - Padoan (2)

Rome, October 31 - Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Tuesday that Italy could not afford to be smug even though its economic situation has improved. "The double crisis between 2008 and 2013 wiped out a decade of our economic life," Padoan said in a speech for national savings day. "(Now) the outlook is different, there is a positive climate," he added, referring to labour market and investment data. "It is necessary to insist on decisions to consolidate the recovery, without self-satisfaction". He said the rating agencies had also started to notice the improvement in Italy's prospects. "The recent improvement in the Italian rating by Standard & Poor's, the first in 15 years, is recognition of the efforts of the government on deteriorated credit, growth, employment and stability," he said.