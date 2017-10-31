Spanish nurse to be indicted for Antinori 'slander' (2)

Milan, October 31 - The Spanish nurse who filed a formal complaint against gynaecologist Severino Antinori, accusing him of forcibly removing her eggs, is set to be indicted after a Milan judge ordered prosecutors to present charges of slander. The woman allegedly "falsely accused, through a formal complaint-lawsuit" the Roman doctor. Antinori was 70 years old at the time he was indicted in July 2016 on charges filed by the by the 24-year-old nurse, who was being treated at his Milan clinic for an ovarian cyst. The woman told police she was bound, sedated, forced to undergo removal of her eggs and deprived of her cell phone throughout the procedure. His trial began in November of that year. In February 2017 he was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for extortion but was acquitted of the charges of association to commit a crime related to the sale of gametes. Antinori shot to worldwide fame in 1994 when his pioneering fertility techniques made a 63-year-old woman become the oldest ever to have given birth. He called his indictment "a persecution".