++ Visco says BoI won't hesitate to account for itself ++

Rome, October 31 - Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said Tuesday that the central bank is ready to report on its work in his first address since the government gave him a second term at the helm of the body. "Protecting savings requires monetary stability and financial stability," Visco said in a speech for national Savings Day. "The central bank conducts its decisions, interventions and oversight with determination. Supervision of the conduct of individual banks is firm and intense. We will not hesitate to give account of our work to the institutions and to the country".