Several northern wildfires still active, situation improving

Rome, October 31 - Firefighters were back at work on Tuesday to fight a wildfire that has already destroyed 50 hectares in the Campo dei Fiori Regional Park just outside Varese, about an hour north of Milan. Schools in the town of Luvinate, which had closed as a precaution on Monday, were reopened Tuesday. Firefighters and civil protection volunteers from across the Lombardy region are fighting the blaze, with the help of two Swiss Army "Super Puma" helicopters specialised in firefighting. Meanwhile in the province of Cuneo, three wildfires are still active, but on Monday the Mayor of Sambuco, Gian Battista Fossati, said the emergency there was "concluded", and highway authorities reopened the Maddalena state road, which had been closed for six days. Casteldelfino Mayor Alberto Anello said "the battle with the fire has been won" there as well. Blazes near Turin have also come under control; however, authorities are advising residents to stay alert in Mompantero, Cumiana, Locana and Cantalupa. Piedmont's regional councillor for the environment, Alberto Valmaggia, said no one has been killed or wounded as a result of the forest fires in that region in recent weeks, with the exception of some firefighters who were treated for smoke inhalation. Valmaggia said firefighters were able to successfully contain and direct blazes away from homes at risk.