Rome

Migrant arrivals down 30% in 10 months - interior ministry (2)

Arrivals from Libya down 93%

Rome, October 31 - The number of migrants to land in Italy from January 1 up to today is 30.13% down with respect to the same period last year, the interior ministry said on Tuesday. It said a 78% drop was registered in October alone. It said arrivals from Libya were down 93% in 2017. The ministry said 111,397 migrants arrived in the first 10 months of 2017, compared to 159,427 in the same period in 2016. It said 5,984 arrived in October compared to 27,384 in the same month a year ago. The figure for Libya was 1,917, compared to 27,384 in October 2016.

