Govt still aiming to pass ius soli bill - Gentiloni

Premier sees approval as possible despite opposition

Riyadh, October 31 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Tuesday that his government was still aiming to approve the 'ius soli' bill granting citizenship to the children of migrants born in Italy and another proposal on living wills despite staunch opposition from lawmakers on the right of the political spectrum. "I think it's possible, we'll see," Gentiloni said when asked about whether these bills will be passed after the budget law is approved. "We are working on it, that is for sure".

