Gentiloni confident has support to pass budget (3)

Riyadh
31/10/2017
Riyadh, October 31 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Monday that he was confident the government had the necessary support in parliament to get the 2018 budget bill approved. "It's an important passage," Gentiloni said. "We have a well balanced budget law with the limits that we are aware of, but one which does not weigh on families and businesses and goes in the right direction. "It develops the economy without creating difficulties and I am convinced that this perception is shared by parliament. "The numbers (of lawmakers supporting it) are necessary and they will be there". Gentiloni's ruling coalition recently lost the support of the leftwing MDP group after the government put a controversial bill for a new election law to confidence votes to push it through parliament.
