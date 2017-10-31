Berlusconi probed over 1990s mafia bombings - reports (2)

Florence, October 31 - Silvio Berlusconi is being probed in Florence in relation to the mafia bombings of 1992 and 1993, daily newspapers La Repubblica and il Corriere della Sera reported on Tuesday. Berlusconi's jailed former aide Marcello Dell'Utri is also reportedly under investigation over allegations they could have ordered the attacks. The Florence prosecutors office has twice previously opened a probe into Berlusconi, with the most recent being shelved in 2011. A judge reportedly authorized the prosecutors to reopen the case after investigators received wiretaps of conversations in jail of Cosa Nostra boss Giuseppe Graviano that were conducted in relation to the probe into alleged State-Mafia negotiations in the early 1990s. "It is clear that this is the umpteenth investigation that can only end by being rapidly shelved, as previously happened in the past, as there are no really new elements" Niccolò Ghedini, the ex-premier's long-standing lawyer and a parliamentarian for his Forza Italia (FI) party, said in a statement. Dell'Utri is currently serving a seven-year jail term for Mafia collusion.